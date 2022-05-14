Family of mother reportedly killed after Mother’s Day argument with child’s father wants justice in her death

The family of a Houston mother gunned down after a Mother’s Day argument with her boyfriend and child’s father wants justice and custody of the couple’s daughter.

Vicktoria Robles, 32, was found dead at the couple’s Apartment at 8181 El Mundo Street.

Court documents said Robles was shot in the head.

“We’re all very devastated. She was a really big part of our family. She helped all of us so much,” said Robles’ nephew Davin Andrade.

Law enforcement officers near the Austin area arrested James Christopher Ochoa, 33, after court documents said he confessed to the shooting.

“After he did what he did, he loaded my aunt’s car with two guns and the baby, and he drove to Round Rock where his mother lived. Then from there, his mother took him to Cedar Park to turn himself in,” Andrade said.

Andrade told KPRC that the couple’s one-month-old child, baby Josephine was left in the custody of Ochoa’s mother.

The family believes Robles only child should be with them not the family of their loved one’s accused killer.

“She’s told us before that if anything was to ever happen to her that she was everything to be left to us,” said Andrade.

KPRC reached out to Child Protective Services about the issue. They said they were investigating the case and coordinating with law enforcement in Houston on the case.

Andrade said the family is also in the process of hiring a lawyer.

“We really want to try and really get the baby back to us where she belongs,” said Andrade.

Family members have also started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and legal fees.