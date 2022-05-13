Traffic stop for fictitious paper plate leads deputies to stolen property in Montogomery Co., officials say

Authorities in Montgomery County say a traffic stop was the starting point of an investigation revealing several articles of stolen property on Friday.

According to Montgomery County deputies, officials attempted to make a traffic stop in the 21130 block of US Hwy 59 on a car with paper tags as a part of the “paper plate” enforcement initiative.

When authorities were inspecting the vehicle, a deputy says they noticed fictitious paper plate attached.

After deputies ran information from that traffic stop, they learned of more stolen vehicles which caused them to open an investigation at a home in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney.

When investigators arrived on scene, they located and recovered four trailers and one motor vehicle. They believe one of the trailers belonged to a retired person who had just started a construction company.

Montgomery County Constable Hayden stated, “It’s a great feeling to be able to find and return stolen property of any type to its rightful owner, our deputies are always on the lookout and will follow up on any tips we receive from the public.”

Anyone with information on the stolen property is urged to contact deputies at (936) 760-5800.