Suspect in custody after police standoff following Polk County chase on Eastex Freeway, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase from Polk County, ending in a standoff that caused a shutdown on the Eastex Freeway.

The southbound lanes were closed at 7 a.m., according to Houston Transtar. As of 7:41 a.m., only one lane is currently open.

According to Texas DPS, Polk County authorities were chasing a suspect on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59.

Details on what led to the chase are not immediately available. The suspect has been taken into custody.

It is unknown when all southbound lanes at the Eastex Freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.