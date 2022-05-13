81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect in custody after police standoff following Polk County chase on Eastex Freeway, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, Harris County, Polk County
Eastex Freeway police standoff (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase from Polk County, ending in a standoff that caused a shutdown on the Eastex Freeway.

The southbound lanes were closed at 7 a.m., according to Houston Transtar. As of 7:41 a.m., only one lane is currently open.

According to Texas DPS, Polk County authorities were chasing a suspect on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59.

Details on what led to the chase are not immediately available. The suspect has been taken into custody.

It is unknown when all southbound lanes at the Eastex Freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email