Only on 2: Group of local veterans travel to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials thanks to Honor Flight Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

HOUSTON – Nineteen veterans will depart to Washington D.C. Friday morning as part of ‘Honor Flight Houston’ in the first flight since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In collaboration with Schlumberger, Honor Flight, Southwest Airlines, and Houston Airports, the group of World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans plan to visit their respective war memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Both the veterans and organizers say their experience will be memorable.

The group departed from Houston’s Hobby Airport Friday morning. A surprise return with a water cannon salute with Houston Fire Department along with more surprises are planned for Saturday evening along with a greeting from 100+ family members and fellow veterans.

To learn more about Honor Flight Houston, click here.

