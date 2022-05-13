HPD: Man shot during exchange of gunfire in north Houston; 1 in custody

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in north Houston Friday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the 12400 block of Greenspoint Drive.

HPD says the man was shot during an exchange of gunfire. One person has reportedly been placed in custody following the shooting.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting or how the suspected gunman and victim knew each other.

North Belt and Metro Officers are responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.