Nanny dies after being trapped inside NE Harris County house fire, HCFMO says

HOUSTON – A family nanny died after she was trapped in a northeast Harris County house fire early Friday, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in the 13900 block of Honey Bee Court near Amber Rose Lane at around 2:30 a.m.

According to Lt. Kyle Pulley of HCFMO, nine people -- five adults and four children -- were inside the home. A grandfather alerted the family of smoke. The father, 56, was able to help the children escape.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the two-story home, according to HCFMO. Once they went inside to fight the fire, but it became so dangerous, that they had to get out and only fight it from the outside.

The nanny, who appeared to be in her 80s was found inside the home by firefighters. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of the children was transported to Ben Taub Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Lt. Pulley said the home had smoke detectors inside, but it was unclear if they were activated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.