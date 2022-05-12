Student shot in parking lot of Heights High School, HISD spokesperson says

HOUSTON – School officials from Houston Independent School District said one student has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of Heights High School Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened at the school located at 413 E 13th Street.

Principal Wendy Hampton said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown, that has since been lifted. Officials added that no other students were harmed and the building is secure.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting. Police have not provided any information on the suspected gunman.

Read principal Wendy Hampton’s full statement below:

“This is an important message for Height High School parents from Principal Wendy Hampton. Our campus is temporarily on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate a shooting that took place at our school in an outside parking area. One student has been transported to the hospital. All other students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day continues. Dismissal will take place at the regular time and there will be additional police patrols. If you have any questions, please contact our school at 713.865.4400. Again, this is an important message for Heights High School parents and students from Principal Wendy Hampton.”