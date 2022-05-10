Watch live: Dazzling drone light show descends on downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Monday, Houston-based real estate developer Hines will light up the downtown Houston skyline with a drone light show. At 8:30 p.m., 1,500 synchronized drones will depict nine of the firm’s iconic Houston buildings as well as signatures of founder Gerald D. Hines and Co-CEOs, Jeff Hines and Laura Hines-Pierce during a seven-minute show.
