Houston-area McDonald’s restaurants to give students, teachers free breakfast for STAAR testing Tuesday

HOUSTON – Houston-area McDonald’s restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test and teachers Tuesday.

Students and teachers in grades third through eighth can visit participating McDonald’s restaurants to receive a free breakfast that includes:

Choice of: Egg McMuffin or Oatmeal

Choice of: Apple Juice Drink or Milk

Apple Slices

“We are proud to provide breakfast to local students and teachers on May 10,” said Angela Majors, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “This offer is available at McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Houston area so children throughout our community have the opportunity to start their morning with a balanced breakfast before their STAAR test.”

The limit is one breakfast per student or teacher only. Students must be present and accompanied by a parent or a legal-aged guardian. Teachers must present a valid school ID.