Homeless man fatally shot at encampment in southwest Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a homeless man was fatally shot near an encampment in southwest Houston Tuesday, police said.

It happened near an encampment located near a strip shopping center in the 5900 block of S. Gessner around 2:50 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, EMS called out and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are investigating to determine who shot the man and the motive for the shooting.

