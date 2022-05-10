Elderly man shot, killed after being harassed by group of teens in north Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An elderly man is dead after police said he was shot following harassment from teens in north Houston Monday.

It happened on Fulton and Crosstimbers around 8:40 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found one man that had been shot.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department transported the man to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the man, who was described as being elderly, was walking when he was approached and harassed by a group of four teenage girls and two teenage boys.

Police said the man was swinging his cane trying to get the kids away from him. As the group started walking away, one of the male teens turned around and shot the victim in the chest, HPD said.

Officers are searching for nearby surveillance footage at this time. Police said there is a witness who is cooperating with officers.