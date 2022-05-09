Pearland son donates kidney to his mom for Mother’s Day

A Pearland mom was given the ultimate gift this Mother’s Day.

Mayra Aleman’s told KPRC that her son Thomas, 22, donated his kidney to her.

“He’s the love of my life,” Mayra said.

Mayra was diagnosed with kidney disease years ago and has struggled with dialysis treatments for several years. She was told she would need a kidney transplant and that her son was a match.

Thomas told KPRC it was a no-brainer. He wishes he could have helped sooner.

“I wanted to do it since I was 18, even just to start the process. But they couldn’t have me until I was 21,” Aleman said.

After almost four years, the surgery was scheduled and completed this week just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I only have one child,” said Mayra. “He’s my only baby

Mayra remains in the hospital as she recovers but is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

Thomas has since been released but has stayed by his mother’s side.

“I’m a momma’s boy to the end. I love her,” Thomas said.