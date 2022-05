An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Monday inside a southwest Houston apartment, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 8181 El Mundo St.

Police said the woman suffered from a fatal gunshot wound. The shooting is believed to be related to a domestic violence incident.

A possible suspect is being questioned at the scene.

This is a developing story.