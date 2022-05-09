88º

Houston’s Dr. Peter Hotez, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tests positive for COVID-19; says symptoms are moderate

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Dr. Peter Hotez honored by American Medical Association

HOUSTON – Dr. Peter Hotez revealed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The message was sent out via his verified Twitter account.

Hotez said he has moderate systems, such as fatigue, headache, and sore throat. He is isolated at home as he continues working via Zoom.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted, which he says has prevented more severe symptoms. Hotez is currently starting Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment pill produced by Pfizer.

