Commissioner Ken Clark, Galveston County’s longest-serving elected official, has died at age 58

GALVESTON, Texas – Local officials are morning the loss of Galveston County’s longest-serving elected official, Commissioner Ken Clark. He died Sunday at the age of 58, according to League City Mayor Pat Hallisey.

Clark, who advocated for improving the county’s transportation and mobility issues, was recently hospitalized by recent health issues.

Clark represented Galveston County Precinct 4 as commissioner since 1998, according to a release. In recent years, he served as the chairman of the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Policy Council, which helps direct millions of dollars of grant funding to mobility projects around the Greater Houston area.

“Today is a sad day for League City, Galveston County, and Precinct 4,” Hallisey said. “Clark leaves behind a legacy of constantly working and striving to improve our county and our community, particularly in the area of transportation and mobility.”

“Ken Clark was a friend and mentor to many of us,” said Andy Mann, League City councilmember and friend of Clark. “He was always there for us, but more importantly, he was always ready to help with projects that improved the lives of the citizens of League City. Our deep condolences go out to his wife and the rest of his family. Ken served as a sterling example of a public servant, father, and husband. We honor his service to our city and grieve his passing. We take solace in the belief that his suffering has ended and that we will see him again.”

Ad

“Commissioner Clark was a good friend and mentor to me as I started serving as County Judge and it is a tremendous loss to the Court and the County. We extend our sympathy and prayers to his family,” said County Judge Mark Henry.

Clark is survived by his wife of 34 years and their seven children.