Search underway for 69-year-old Houston driver last seen nearly a week ago while traveling to Dallas: Texas EquuSearch

Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old man that was reportedly last seen nearly a week ago.

Henry Schelsteder is a contract driver who was last seen the evening of May 2 while he was en route to the Dallas area to make a delivery, Texas EquuSearch said. It is believed Henry was near Madisonville, Texas when someone last heard from him, however, his location is not confirmed. Texas EquuSearch said the current search area is between New Waverly and Dallas.

Schelsteder was reportedly driving a gray (or silver) 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a black headache rack on the rear window, with Texas license plate PYP-5305.

Schelsteder is described as being 5′ 10″ and weighing about 210-240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion. He has white hair, is partially bald, and has a scar on the top of his head. At the time of his disappearance, Schelsteder is believed to have been wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes, and a welding hat.

Texas EquuSearch is asking landowners with land that borders I-45 between New Waverly and Dallas to search their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides in search of Schelsteder or his vehicle. The public is also asked to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in the event he became confused and traveled in a different direction.

Authorities and volunteers are concerned for Schelsteder’s safety because according to Texas EquuSearch, he is described as a “very safe and methodical driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.”

Anyone with information on Schelsteder’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.