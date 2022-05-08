Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials announced that Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to Garcia’s press secretary Scott Spiegel, the commissioner will work on an isolated schedule while working from home.

He added that Garcia is experiencing minor symptoms and reportedly says he’s “feeling good.”

“Thankfully, I am feeling ok with what appears to be a mild case of COVID-19. I am grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted which I maintain is the reason my symptoms aren’t worse,” said Commissioner Garcia. “I strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to please go and do so now.”

The commissioner has canceled several events which were scheduled for the coming week.