Decision 2022: Find results from May 7 Texas Constitutional and Municipal elections

The May 7, 2022 election brought voters to the polls to weigh in on state propositions related to property taxes, a special election for Texas House District 147, and numerous municipal races and issues.

Texas voters approved the two propositions designed to offer some property tax relief. The first one will allow the state legislature to reduce property taxes for homes of the elderly or disabled, while the other will increase the homestead exemption. To read more on the approved propositions, click here.

The special election in Texas House District 147 was held to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Garnet Coleman who retired in November 2021. Jolanda Jones ran against Danielle Keys Bess in this special election to fill the seat until January 2023. Jones held the lead Saturday night. The two will run against each other again on May 24 in the Texas primary runoff for a chance to claim the seat for the next full term.

Various city, school district, and municipal propositions were also on ballots across the area. Election results for individual counties can be found by following the links below.

ELECTION RESULTS LINKS

One week till voting occurs again

The next election for Texas voters is coming up on May 24. It’s the runoff for races not settled in the March 2022 primary election. Winners will move on to represent their party in the general election in November.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR MAY 24 ELECTION:

May 13 - Last day to apply by mail to vote (received, not postmarked)

May 16 - First day of in-person early voting

May 20 - Last day of in-person early voting

May 24 - Election Day / Mail ballots due

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with the League of Women Voters Houston. To find the organization’s Nonpartisan Voters Guide ahead of elections, visit their website.