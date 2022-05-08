19-year-old found shot to death in parking lot of community pool, police say

DICKINSON, Texas – A teenager was found shot to death in a parking lot of a community pool in Dickinson Saturday night, officers say.

Officials have identified the victim as 19-year-old Brendan Hawkins

According to Dickson PD Officer Ricky Valdez, police received reports of the shooting in the 3300 block of Spruce Drive around 9:37 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, police say they noticed the man’s body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release information on a suspected shooter, or the motive in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dickinson police at (281) 337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.