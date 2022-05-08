18-wheeler hauling fruit overturns, hits tollbooth plaza after driver falls asleep on N. Sam Houston Parkway West: Pct. 4

18-wheeler hauling fruit overturns after driver falls asleep on N. Sam Houston Parkway West, deputies say

HOUSTON – A cleanup is underway after an 18-wheeler carrying fruit overturned in north Harris County Sunday, Precinct 4 deputies said.

It happened on N. Sam Houston Parkway West and Veterans Memorial.

According to Pct. 4, the driver of the 18-wheeler driver fell asleep and hit the tollbooth plaza.

18-wheeler hauling fruit overturns after driver falls asleep on N. Sam Houston Parkway West, deputies say (KPRC 2)

Deputies said the truck landed on its side and the driver of the truck was pinned in the big rig for a short period of time.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The driver of the 18-wheeler is expected to be okay.

The main lanes are currently open.