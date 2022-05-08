18-wheeler hauling fruit overturns, hits tollbooth plaza after driver falls asleep on N. Sam Houston Parkway West: Pct. 4

HOUSTON – A cleanup is underway after an 18-wheeler carrying fruit overturned in north Harris County Sunday, Precinct 4 deputies said.
It happened on N. Sam Houston Parkway West and Veterans Memorial.
According to Pct. 4, the driver of the 18-wheeler driver fell asleep and hit the tollbooth plaza.
Deputies said the truck landed on its side and the driver of the truck was pinned in the big rig for a short period of time.
No injuries have been reported in the incident. The driver of the 18-wheeler is expected to be okay.
The main lanes are currently open.