Is Russia committing genocide and what can the world do about it?

Russia is accused of Genocide because of its attack against civilians

James Waller, Ph.D.-Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Keene State College, New Hampshire & Wendy Warren, Director of Education for Holocaust Museum Houston (KPRC)

Genocide is toughest atrocity to prove

The Holocaust and genocide studies program at Keene State College in New Hampshire is the first of its kind in the United States. The professor leading that program is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

“I think without a doubt what we’ve seen in Ukraine are the commission of war crimes and commission of crimes against humanity, particularly the forced displacement of peoples,” said Professor James Waller, Ph.D. “The crime of genocide has the highest prosecutorial level.”

Waller talks about why it’s tougher to prove, why most who are guilty of it are never punished and why every country in the world, including the United States is at risk of genocide.

Also joining the conversation is Wendy Warren, director of education for Holocaust Museum Houston. She says the museum’s mission is education to hopefully avoid the kind of atrocities that led to the holocaust.

“One of the lessons of the holocaust is that it was not inevitable,” she said. “That it could have been stopped and we hope people will come together in ways to help put pressure on Russia and to help control and contain this situation.”

Ad

Watch the full interview Sunday morning at 10 and NEWSMAKERS EXTRA online.

Elena Marks, CEO, Episcopal Health Foundation (KPRC)

Episcopal Health CEO to retire: Says the conversation about healthcare has changed for the better

Elena Marks is the founding CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, a billion dollar plus organization that serves 11 million people in 57 Texas counties. She is retiring this year and says that in her nine year tenure they’ve succeeded in changing the conversation about health.

“Eighty percent of what determines your health outcomes, how long you’re going to live, how healthy a life you’ll live, are not determined by healthcare,” she said. “They’re determined by social and environmental and economic factors. We’ve worked really hard to change the focus on the conversation to focus on health and not just healthcare.”

As the country has showed its divisiveness about abortion, Marks says the Episcopal Health Foundation has made women’s health one of it’s priorities. Reproductive health has always been a part of what Episcopal Health Foundation has funded.

Ad

“We believe very strongly that comprehensive care includes access to all of the FDA approved methods of birth control, that they need to be affordable and accessible to all women,” she said.

Find out why she says Texas is failing in its efforts to help poor women with improving reproductive health.

Charlease Hatchett, God is Bigger Than Ministries & Fallbrook Church Combat Ready Cancer Ministry (KPRC)

Combat Ready Cancer Ministry sponsors 5K Run to fight cancer and support survivors

Charlease Hatchett is a seven year breast cancer survivor and says her faith has been a big asset in helping her survive. She founded the “God is Bigger Than Ministries” and now is part of the Combat Cancer Ministry of Fallbrook Church.

“We come out of Ephesians 6th chapter, 10th through 18th verses where if you are spiritually sound and you have all of your spiritual armor on, you can handle anything.”

The 6th annual Fallbrook Cancer 5K on May 14th will raise funds and awareness about cancer and how to fight it. Go to this link for information. https://bit.ly/3916trP

Ad

Watch an extended Newsmakers EXTRA on genocide here.

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers