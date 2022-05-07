Fort Bend County opens emergency cooling centers: Here’s where they are, when they’re open

FORT BEND COUNTY – Temperatures are expected to rise this Mother’s Day weekend and in response, authorities have opened several public facilities located throughout the county to serve as emergency cooling centers, Saturday through Sunday.

“I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures, I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

These centers provide Fort Bend County residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at most sites.

Cooling Centers are as follows:

George Memorial Library

1001 Golfview Dr.

Richmond, TX 77469

Missouri City Branch Library

1530 Texas Parkway

Missouri City, TX 77489

Albert George Branch Library

9230 Gene Street

Needville, TX 77461

Sienna Branch Library

8411 Sienna Springs Blvd.

Missouri City, TX 77459

Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

8100 FM 359 South

Fulshear, TX 77441

University Branch Library

14010 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cinco Ranch Branch Library

2620 Commercial Center Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

Sugar Land Branch Library

550 Eldridge Rd.

Sugar Land, TX 77478

First Colony Branch Library

2121 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Mamie George Branch Library

320 Dulles Avenue

Stafford, TX 77477

Mission Bend Branch Library

8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.

Houston, TX 77083

Mustang Community Center

4521 FM 521 Rd.

Fresno, TX 77545

Landmark Community Center

100 Louisiana St.

Missouri City, TX 77489

Fort Bend County residents are urged to help reduce electric use by:

Setting their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher



Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.



Turn off and unplug unnecessary electrical items that are not being used.



The county also reminds all residents to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

Avoid the sun – stay indoors when the heat index is the strongest.



Drink plenty of fluids – two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.



Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.



Avoid alcohol.



Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.



Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.



Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75 degrees to 80 degrees. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a county emergency cooling center.



Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members, and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old.



Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

We encourage Fort Bend County residents to sign up for FBC Alert, which provides rapid text notification and updates during a major crisis or emergency in the County.

When an incident or emergency occurs, authorized Fort Bend County Homeland Security & Emergency Management personnel can notify you using this community alert system.