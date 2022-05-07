Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted from Schertz, Texas, believed to be in grave danger

Police are looking for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are also looking for the suspect, 47-year-old Patricia Millsap.

TEXAS – A search is underway after an Amber Alert has been issued for two children police believe were abducted, according to Schertz Police Department.

Police are looking for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are also looking for the suspect, 47-year-old Patricia Millsap.

Police said Millsap is driving a white minivan with unknown Alabama license plate number. She was allegedly last heard from in Midway, Texas.

Police believes the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information surrounding the abduction is asked to call the Schertz Police Department at 210-691-1200.