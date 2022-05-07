76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted from Schertz, Texas, believed to be in grave danger

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: texas, amber alert
Police are looking for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are also looking for the suspect, 47-year-old Patricia Millsap. (Schertz Police Department)

TEXAS – A search is underway after an Amber Alert has been issued for two children police believe were abducted, according to Schertz Police Department.

Police are looking for 6-year-old Diamonte Sisk and 5-year-old Israel Sisk. They are also looking for the suspect, 47-year-old Patricia Millsap.

Police said Millsap is driving a white minivan with unknown Alabama license plate number. She was allegedly last heard from in Midway, Texas.

Police believes the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information surrounding the abduction is asked to call the Schertz Police Department at 210-691-1200.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email