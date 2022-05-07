4th suspect accused in violent gang attack at Rosenberg park wanted by police

Officials with the Rosenberg Police Department are searching for a fourth suspected gang member accused of being involved in the brutal attack of two men at a park while holding handguns at their heads.

According to police, 18-year-old De’Travius Bell is fourth person wanted for the attack in Garcia Park.

The other three suspects, Amarion Fields, 17, Isaiah Quintana, 20, Matthew Garcia, 17, have all been arrested.

Police say the group of four were seen on cellphone video beating up the two men while waving a handgun toward their heads. In the video, which was also shared via Instagram live, one of the victims is seen on the bathroom floor at the park being hit several times by the suspects and their handguns.

At one point, the suspects were heard telling one of the victims to take off his clothing and “get naked.”

“Gang violence has no place in our communities, I am proud of the hard work our officers have put in to identify and actively seek out the perpetrators of this violent and brazen attack. This incident was not reported to us, and I commend the officers for their proactive investigative work to hold these individuals accountable,” said Chief Police Jonathan White.