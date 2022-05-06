METRO bus crashed into home in southeast Houston

A METRO passenger bus that crashed into a house in Southeast Houston Friday afternoon broke through a brick wall on the side of the home. The accident occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Madden Ln.

From Sky 2 over the scene, the bus which was hooked up to a tow truck, had damage to the front window and the top corner of the bus. The house had a portion of an outer wall knocked down.

Home damaged when METRO bus struck it Friday afternoon in southeast Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash has not yet been released. KPRC 2 has reached out to METRO seeking more information.