Katy man, former college football star reportedly gunned down in Dallas Airbnb

Defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin #57 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) Inset image also by Getty Images.

DALLAS – A Katy man and former college football star was shot and killed at a Dallas Airbnb rental on Thursday, KXAS reported, citing the Dallas Police Department.

Officers called to the 500 block of South Ervay Street just after 10 p.m. found 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, lying on his back with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a man and woman, both of whom are friends of the victim.

KXAS reported that witnesses told detectives that they rented the apartment for the victim for the week while he waited to move into his new apartment. According to police, Lampkin was supposed to check out of the apartment on May 6, but the witness went to the apartment to check on him after Lampkin stopped answering his phone.

KXAS said the witness found Lampkin dead, but got out of there because he feared the killer may have still been inside the rental. The witness told police that some of Lampkin’s personal items also appeared to be missing.

No arrests have been announced in the case and Dallas police have not shared any further details in the investigation including details on a motive or possible suspect. Go to KXAS for their comprehensive report.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.

Lampkin played for the University of Oklahoma football team, the school tweeted, saying this: “The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du’Vonta Lampkin. Du’Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”

Eddie Lampkin shared messages on Twitter, including this one with photos of his sibling. Eddie Lampkin is also from the Katy area and has celebrated he and his brother’s athletics aspirations.