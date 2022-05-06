Former Texas A&M team physician accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

Kory Lee Gill, 44, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A former Texas A&M team physician has bonded out of jail after being accused of sexually assaulting at least two women, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office records show.

Kory Lee Gill, 44, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. One of the offenses was dated in April 2021, and the second in November of that year, according to records.

University officials confirm that Gill was employed at TAMU since 2009 and hired by the Health and Science Department. He served as the director of the Primary Care and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, but was terminated in February after the allegations surfaced.

The official said Gill only occasionally helped out with their athletic programs, and no students were believed to have been harmed.

Gill is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow staff member, and another person who has no affiliation with the university.

One of his accusers allege that, in November 2021, Gill sexually assaulted her after giving her a strange drink at his office. Gill was reportedly treating her for hip pain when the alleged assault took place.

The woman said Gill apologized to her afterward, saying his actions were “irresponsible and unprofessional,” according to documents.

Gill was arrested Wednesday and has since been released after posting a collective $60,000 bond.

Bond was set at $30,000 for each charge.