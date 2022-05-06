Deputies: Motorcyclist possibly suffering mental issues dies after jumping off Highway 288 ramp near Pearland during police chase

Man allegedly jumps off overpass at Highway 288 at Beltway 8 eastbound

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A man who may have been suffering mental health issues died after jumping off the Highway 288 ramp following a police chase, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call at a residence in the 4000 block of FM 128, near Pearland, around 12:13 p.m.

A 911 caller reported that a man had forced entry into the home and assaulted a family member. When deputies arrived, the man hopped on a motorcycle and took off, beginning a vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, the man drove to the elevated ramp at Highway 288 at Beltway 8 eastbound. As deputies began to approach him, the man jumped off the overpass and landed on the pavement below, authorities said.

Deputies attempted life-saving procedures, but were unsuccessful. The man died from his injuries.

No further details were immediately available.