Cypress Ridge H.S. student beats odds to graduate, celebrating 14 years of perfect attendance

A student who has overcome years of adversity is preparing to graduate from Cypress Ridge High School.

Madison Conner doesn’t dwell in the hardship, however, if anything, it has served as an inspiration to soar high. Be it her 6.0-grade point average, or 14 years of perfect attendance, Madison’s work ethic has paid off.

The 18-year-old serves as president of Cypress Ridge High School’s FFA Club. She’s also president of her ROTC and volunteers at her church.

Those mark a few of her accomplishments, which run deep.

“It’s a little bit unbelievable. I never thought that I would be here,” Madison said.

Her accomplishments pave a long road traveled.

”It’s kind of surprising, really, from everything that’s happened in my life. And so now I’m here, and I’m very proud of it.”

Her family lost their home during Hurricane Harvey. Since then, Madison and her dad, Roy, have lived in a camper.

Ad

She’s lost close loved ones, too. Yet through it all, Madison’s smile has placed second only to her drive.

Fourteen years of schooling — having not missed a single day.

“From when I was younger I heard a lot that having perfect attendance helps with college and that was my main thing was getting through college being a first-generation college student.”

Her goal is to become a veterinarian and she’ll attend Stephen F. Austin University this fall.

Her father, Roy, said he’s in awe of his daughter’s drive.

“Fantastic. I get a little emotional in my older age,” Conner said.

Madison doesn’t fancy talking about herself. She’d rather her actions speak for themselves. However, she offered words of encouragement for other students who may face adversity coming up.

”Push through. Use that hardship as a stepping stone to get up. That’s mainly what helped me through. It gave me [the] motivation to get better at things.”