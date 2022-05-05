Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce $4M initiative aimed at fighting violent crime through Youth Reinvestment Fund

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Office announced Thursday that it will announce an initiative aimed at reducing crime across Harris County.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis and other local leaders will make the official announcement at 1 p.m.

Approved by Harris County Commissioners Court in April, Hidalgo’s office said the $4 million Youth Reinvestment Fund “will prevent crime, including violent gun crime, before it happens by supporting local organizations who engage at-risk youth and support strategies proven to divert young people away from the criminal justice system.”

In addition to Hidalgo and Ellis, the officials listed below are also slated to attend the initiative news conference: