BORDER CRISIS: KPRC 2′s team covers current immigration crisis from towns along the Texas-Mexico border

KPRC 2 Anchor Daniella Guzman and Investigates reporter Robert Arnold were both in border towns Wednesday speaking directly with families who are trying to get to America.

Guzman spent Wednesday in one of the busiest border towns, McAllen in Hidalgo County, where she says families are waiting to cross over into the United States.

Arnold, who has been covering the border crisis for more than a decade, was in another area of Hidalgo County.

He said officials have reported the number of migrant apprehensions is at an all-time high.

According to the federal government, there were 1.7 million encounters between illegal immigrants and law enforcement officials back in 2021 and there have already been more than 1 million encounters since 2022 began.

KPRC 2′s team coverage from the border will continue Thursday.