Typhoon Texas offering Mother’s Day deal: This is how to claim it

HOUSTON – Typhoon Texas says moms get in with purchase this Mother’s Day.

“This is our treat for moms,” John Pham, director of marketing for Typhoon Texas, is quoted as saying in a news release. “It’s our way of saying thank for your allowing us to serve their families this summer.”

To claim the deal this Mother’s Day, May 8, purchase a day ticket in-person at the ticket window and then mom gets in free. The attraction’s hours are 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Typhoon Texas said it offers more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, Lazy River the length of more than five football fields and children’s Gully Washer with a gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides and more than 100 spray areas.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. There is free onsite parking, tubes and life jackets.