Search underway for missing Katy woman last seen walking her dog, Texas EquuSearch says

KATY, Texas – A search is underway for a woman who went missing Tuesday while walking her dog in a Katy area neighborhood, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Sherry Noppe, 63, of Katy, was last seen Tuesday afternoon near the 1800 block of Sparrows Ridge.

Officials said Noppe was walking her black Lab and has not been seen or heard from since. She may be confused or disoriented. It is unknown what clothes Sherry was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information surrounding Noppe’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.