Live Nation offering $25 concert tickets in honor of National Concert Week

HOUSTON – Are you ready to party on a budget?

Live Nation is offering several concerts for $25 in honor of National Concert Week, starting Wednesday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 10. The price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.

The “All in $25 Tickets” are to attend several concerts throughout the Houston area including the Bayou Music Center, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 713 Music Hall, House of Blues Houston, the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land and the Toyota Center.

The offer includes tickets to over 3,700 in-demand shows from Live Nation’s upcoming roster of tours across North America, the company said. The tickets will cross multiple genres including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and even comedy.

The artists participating in the deal this year are Rotimi, SYD, The Who Hits Back!, Royal Blood, Russ, Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Goo Goo Dolls, Swedish House Mafia, Florence + the Machine, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson, Train, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pitbull, Alicia Keys. Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. Jesse McCartney, New Kids On The Block, Slipknot, Fivio Foreign, Keith Sweat and more.

🎟 It's here! 🎟 #ConcertWeek starts NOW and runs through May 10th, which means you have access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows this year. What are you waiting for? Get your tix right here https://t.co/VeLmmZUrvT pic.twitter.com/sew7LU5btp — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 4, 2022

General presales will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.