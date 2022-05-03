Video: Armed suspects caught on cam robbing convenience store clerk in Alief area

Convenience store robbery in the 10600 block of South Kirkwood.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying three men wanted in an aggravated robbery.

According to HPD, on April 1 at around 11:50 p.m., three unknown men entered a convenience store in the 10600 block of South Kirkwood.

One of the men walked up to the clerk and acted like a customer while another man walked around the enclosed counter, opened the door, and then pointed a handgun at the clerk. A third suspect remained at the door and served as lookout, police said.

The man who pretended to be a customer then joined the other suspect behind the counter and they both demanded money from the registers.

The clerk opened the cash registers and the suspects, both armed, removed the money from the cash trays.

Afterward, all three suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect was wearing a black “Alief” pullover and black pants.

The third suspect was wearing a black Nike pullover and black shorts.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.