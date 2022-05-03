Teacher, teacher’s aide accused of abusing 2 children with autism, court docs say

HOUSTON – A teacher and teacher’s aide who are accused of abusing two children with autism have been charged, court documents said.

According to court documents, the investigation began when the parents of one of the children notified the principal at Raymond Academy and said they believe something was happening to their child at school.

While investigating the claim, the principal checked surveillance cameras and then contacted the police. Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez-Valencia, 22, is a special education teacher’s aide and has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child under 15.

According to court documents, Gonzalez-Valencia assaulted a 6-year-old non-verbal student by striking him with an unknown object. She is being held on a $30,000, court records said.

Britnee Vaughn, 35 is a special education teacher in the same class and was charged with two counts of felony injury to a child under 15.

Vaughn is accused of assaulting two special needs children. Court documents said she kicked and grabbed the same 6-year-old student and pulled another 9-year-old up from the floor by his ear. Her bond is set at $100,000.

KPRC 2 requested a statement from the district but has not yet heard back. Vaughn is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.