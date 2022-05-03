Mother claims apartment complex won’t fix ceiling that caved in on one of her children, injuring him

HOUSTON – A Houston renter said a ceiling in her apartment caved in and she was told she’s responsible for the damage.

Lynecia Wilson has lived at the Walnut Creek Apartments off Fallbrook Drive with her four children for two years. She said what started as a wet circle in the ceiling on her children’s room Sunday, quickly evolved into a leaky pipe at her Greenspoint apartment.

“My only reaction was to grab the trash can and cover it while I kept trying to call maintenance,” she said. “(I) kept trying to call maintenance. I called them eight times.”

Wilson said part of the ceiling fell on her eldest son’s hand while he was on the top bunk, leaving it purple and bruised.

“Don’t get me wrong, he had fallen earlier. EMS had already checked him out and he was normal,” Wilson said. “But when the Sheetrock fell, his finger, I don’t know what happened, but it ended up hitting him.”

The mother of four said she tried contacting the leasing office and was told this...

“They said they’re not moving us to a new unit and they’re going to put plastic over my kid’s bed,” she said.

Wilson claims she was told to reach out to her renter’s insurance to cover the damage. She said she had to cancel that coverage a month ago due to hard times.

Wilson said they suffer from asthma and it’s not safe for her children to stay in that room.

“When they went to school, I sat in my car and I cried and cried and cried and said, ‘Why is this happening to me?’” said the mother of four. “And when they have the nerve to tell me this is my fault and that I have to replace this stuff.”

KPRC2 tried reaching out to the apartment complex by phone shortly before the office closed on Monday, but could not reach anyone.