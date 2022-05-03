Teen charged with DWI in crash that killed man, injured 2 others: HCSO

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash Harris County sheriff’s deputies said was caused by a teen Monday.

It happened in the 1800 block of Fry Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to HCSO, Community and Westlake fire departments responded to reports of a crash with a party trapped inside a vehicle. When officials arrived, they discovered there had been a three-vehicle crash.

Deputies said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and three teens were transported to the hospital.

Investigators said a silver Hyundai Sonata was being operated by Mohammed Yasin, 17, who was traveling south in the second lane on Fry Road. Yasin struck the left side of a Honda Odyssey, which was being driven by a man who was exiting the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant and attempting to turn left onto Fry Road. Deputies said the collision forced the Honda to spin several times, which then caused the Honda to strike a blue Dodge Challenger that was traveling north in the third lane.

The man was pinned inside of his vehicle and died at the scene, HCSO said. The driver of the Dodge Challenger was not injured and was later released at the scene. Deputies said Yasin was transported to Memorial Hermann - Katy, where investigators there evaluated him and discovered he displayed signs of intoxication.

Yasin was arrested and is currently booked in the Harris County Jail for driving while intoxicated.

The case remains under investigation by the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.