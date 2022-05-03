‘Brother’s keeper’: Family asks for public’s help in identifying suspects who killed man during robbery at retail store

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly robbery on March 19 in the Greenspoint area.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly robbery on March 19 in the Greenspoint area.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 2 patrol deputies responded to a shooting at 7 p.m. at a retail store in the 12700 block of the North Freeway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Matthew Shun Archield, who was shot during an apparent robbery. Archield was taken to a local hospital and treated for the gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video showed that the incident appeared to be a robbery gone bad, according to Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

On March 23, Archield died from his injuries.

The victim’s mother said her son died defending himself and his brother from individuals who came into the business ready to kill over material things.

Ad

“My son, my brother’s keeper, father and he was kind to people. He would have given you the shirt off his back,” she said.

She detailed how he was always a protector of his loved ones.

The family continues to ask for the public’s help in identifying those involved and bringing justice to their family.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.