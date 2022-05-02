Voting early? Here are the basics of the two constitutional amendments being voted upon

People vote at the Carver Branch Library on March 1, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Houston – Tomorrow is the last day of in-person early voting for two constitutional amendments aimed at lowering property taxes.

Election Day is May 7 and that is also the last day to receive a ballot by mail.

This is the first election since the March primary which resulted in mass confusion on how to request mail-in ballots and other in-person voting regulations.

Here are the proposed amendments and what they mean:

Proposition one looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled.

If it passes, the changes would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.

Proposition two would increase the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The Texas Tribune reports that this proposal would save homeowners an average of $176 on their property tax bill.

Primary runoff election day is May 24

There are other key deadlines coming up for the primary runoff election.

May 13 is the last day to apply by mail for the runoff election. However, the application must be received by that day, not postmarked.

If you have questions about how voting regulations have changed, submit a question and we will get it answered by our voter rights experts in an upcoming story.