HCSO: Man, juvenile girl taken into custody after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck in NE Houston; 1 remains on the run

Two suspects are in custody, but another remains on the run, after leading deputies on a chase, which ended in northeast Houston Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies saw a suspicious truck at or near a Home Depot in the 10600 block of the Eastex Freeway and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

A short chase ensued, which lasted for about five miles.

Houston police joined in the chase in the 7200 block of Langley Rd. and continued to the 7600 block of Touchstone Rd., where the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and took off running.

Deputies captured two of them - one man and one juvenile female- but the third suspect remains on the loose. Deputies said they do not know the gender of the third suspect, or whether he or she is an adult or juvenile.

Deputies notified the owner of the truck, who did not know the vehicle had been stolen. Deputies said the steering column and the dashboard had been broken, indicating that it was a “fresh stolen.”

No one was injured in the chase.