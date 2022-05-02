Man dies at hospital after drive-by shooting outside house party in southeast Houston, police say

Investigation underway after two men were shot at a gathering outside a southeast Houston home.

HOUSTON – A man is dead and another was left wounded after Houston police say two suspects opened fire outside a southeast Houston home where a gathering was taking place Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Ridgeway Drive near Bellfort Avenue at around 11 p.m.

According to police, Adrian Robinson, 41, was attending a gathering with family on the front lawn outside of the home.

Two vehicles -- a white Dodge Durango and a dark-colored sedan -- pulled up to the residence. That was when police said an unknown number of suspects allegedly opened fire with rifles and handguns, striking Robinson in the abdomen.

Both men were taken to area hospitals in Clear Lake where Robinson later died. Another man, who was at the gathering with Robinson, was grazed in the leg, police said.

The suspects fled after the shooting. The police did not provide a description of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.