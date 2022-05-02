Advocates urge states to preserve helmet requirements during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Advocates are urging states across the nation to preserve existing all-riders motorcycle helmet requirements during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

According to a release, in 2020, approximately 5,579 motorcyclists were killed, making it the largest number in a single year since data collection began in 1975. There has been an 11% increase from 2019 in fatal motorcycle crashes and accounted for 14 percent of all roadway deaths.

In addition, more than 82,000 motorcyclists were injured in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Advocates created an annual event to focus on reducing the death and injury toll due to motorcycle crashes by providing proven solutions needed to mitigate the rising toll. According to the release, motorcycle helmets help reduce the risk of head injury by 69% and the risk of death by 42%. Estimates show that helmets save the lives of approximately 1,800 motorcycle riders each year and that nearly 750 more lives in all states could be saved if all motorcycle riders had worn helmets.

Given the evidence, advocates are calling on states to take swift action in making helmets a requirement by law. Additionally, they said automatic emergency braking and other advanced driver assistance systems should be required as standard equipment in all new vehicles with the ability to detect and respond to motorcycle riders and other vulnerable road users, as appropriate.