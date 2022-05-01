Off-duty Aldine ISD police captain confronts alleged robbery suspects inside downtown parking garage, police say

HOUSTON – An off-duty captain from Aldine ISD Police Department was involved in a confrontation with alleged robbery suspects inside a downtown parking garage early Saturday, Houston police said.

It happened at the Market Square Apartments parking garage located in the 700 block of Preston Street.

According to HPD, the Aldine ISD captain was notified by security of a suspicious vehicle parked inside the garage.

As the captain went to confront a group of suspects allegedly stealing an SUV, they sped towards him, and that is when police said the captain fired his gun one time toward the oncoming vehicle.

The suspects got away with the SUV and the reported suspicious vehicle that they came in, according to police.

Police said the captain was not hurt. A search for the suspects is still ongoing.