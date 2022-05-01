4-year-old found safe after disappearing from Sugar Land Town Square while playing hide and seek, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Officers from the Sugar Land Police Department say they have found a 4-year-old child who was reported missing from Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night.
According to police, the child, Miles Bennett was found safe after he disappeared while playing a game of hide-and-seek with his family around 7 p.m.
He has since been reunited with his parents.
The boy was found safe and reunited with his parents. Sugar Land police are looking for a missing four-year old child...Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022