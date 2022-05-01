78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4-year-old found safe after disappearing from Sugar Land Town Square while playing hide and seek, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing child, Sugar Land Town Square
Miles Bennett, 4, was last seen playing a game of hide and seek with his family before his disappearance (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Officers from the Sugar Land Police Department say they have found a 4-year-old child who was reported missing from Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night.

According to police, the child, Miles Bennett was found safe after he disappeared while playing a game of hide-and-seek with his family around 7 p.m.

He has since been reunited with his parents.

The boy was found safe and reunited with his parents. Sugar Land police are looking for a missing four-year old child...

Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter