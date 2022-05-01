4-year-old found safe after disappearing from Sugar Land Town Square while playing hide and seek, police say

Miles Bennett, 4, was last seen playing a game of hide and seek with his family before his disappearance

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Officers from the Sugar Land Police Department say they have found a 4-year-old child who was reported missing from Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night.

According to police, the child, Miles Bennett was found safe after he disappeared while playing a game of hide-and-seek with his family around 7 p.m.

He has since been reunited with his parents.