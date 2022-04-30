SW Houston home, vehicles repeatedly hit by drivers; Family wants city to intervene

A southwest Houston woman is asking for the city’s help after a vehicle drove onto her property, damaged two vehicles, and knocked over her fence.

Linda Ortega has lived at the home located near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Tanglewilde for 16 years and said she’s had at least five similar incidents.

The incidents have forced her to put concrete posts as barriers to try and protect her home, but even that doesn’t help much.

“They hit the side of my home. That’s the reason I put up those concrete posts as protection. The tree was damaged, and I also lost my old Lexus,” Ortega said.

Ortega said the most recent incident happened Thursday night at about 10 p.m.

The man responsible was arrested by Houston police and officials say charges are pending.

Ortega said she’s considered moving away because of the looming dangers but loves her home and is instead hoping city officials might help.

“I want them to give me the authority to put up some kind of protection, something big and tall,” Ortega said.

KPRC reached out to District F City Council member Tiffany Thomas who represents the area but has not heard back from her office.