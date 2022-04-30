Mayor of Sunnyside, civil rights activist presented with Sojourner Truth award from The Houston League of Business and Professional Woman, Inc.

HOUSTON – On Saturday, Mayor of Sunnyside and civil rights activist Sandra Massie Hines was honored in a special way.

The Houston League of Business and Professional Woman, Inc. presented her with the Sojourner Truth Award during its 58th Founder’s Day.

“I’m humbled, truly humbled to receive this award from you. It is indeed my pleasure to receive it on behalf of my community that has always been demeaned and called trash, but we are now in a position to go from trash to treasure,” Hines said.

The league also awarded other men and women. Several students from Texas Southern University received $1,000 scholarships and the league inducted twelve new members.

The theme was “We Bridge the Gap in the Midst of COVID”.

The hybrid celebration featured singers, inspirational messages, food, and a silent auction that would help the younger generation.

“It’s wonderful when you’re a part of an organization because you get to lead one another, and we get to bring out creative geniuses to the forefront,” the host said.

To learn more about the Houston League of Business and Professional Woman, Inc. click here.