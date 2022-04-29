Victim fights back, survives after being shot by carjacker at least 18 times, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot nearly 18 times by a carjacking suspect who was just released from jail earlier this month, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The dangerous chain of events unfolded Thursday, beginning in the 400 block of FM 1960.

According to deputies, a man was at an air pump when he was confronted by another man wearing a ski mask.

The suspect pulled a gun, but the victim tried to fight back and pulled out his own weapon, a knife.

The victim stabbed the armed suspect, who then opened fire, shooting the victim 18 times, deputies said.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Mont Belvieu police got involved after officers spotted the suspect in their area, and a chase ensued.

The chase ended in Chamber’s County and the suspect, who deputies said was still wearing the ski mask, was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Keiffer Fredrick Edwards, 19, was booked into the Chambers County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery, deputies said.

Authorities said Edwards was recently in the Harris County Jail for evading in a motor vehicle and also has a pending assault of a family member charge. Both charges are from April.

Deputies said the victim was initially placed in the ICU at a hospital, but is now in fair condition.