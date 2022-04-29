Mother of 3 kids who have autism donates her books to help raise Autism awareness for others

HOUSTON – Sheletta Brundidge is a mother on a mission. She is a native of Houston’s 5th Ward who now lives in Minnesota.

While Brundidge may live nearly 1,200 miles away, she continues to give back to her hometown community.

Brundidge is a children’s book author who has written books about her three children who have autism. She has made it her life’s work to help all children with special needs.

That is why she has donated books to schools across the country.

On Friday, her family in Houston delivered books to Vines Primary School in Aldine ISD.

The students, teachers, and school administrators say they were happy to receive them.

Brundidge has written three books: “Daniel Finds His Voice”, “Cameron Goes to School”, and “Brandon Spots His Sign.”