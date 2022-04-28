Watch Saturday at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2: ‘A Celebration of Reading 2022′ hosted by the Bush family

HOUSTON – The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation recently hosted “A Celebration of Reading 2022: Life. Liberty. Literacy”. You can watch the event in primetime on Saturday, April 30 on KPRC 2.

The event, hosted by the Bush family, honored the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s mission to improve literacy with programs and resources for underserved children and adults.

KPRC 2 anchor Daniella Guzman moderated a chat with authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush to discuss their newly released book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.”

Other featured authors who spoke at the event included bestselling crime novelist Alafair Burke, whose works include “Under Suspicion” and “Find Me”; author Brad Meltzer, writer of more than a dozen novels including his newest thriller, “The Lightning Rod”; and Dr. Rick Rigsby, an award-winning journalist, and writer of “Lessons From a Third Grade Dropout” and “Afraid to Hope.”

Guests also enjoyed performances from vocalist Dana Monique, a Houston native who was featured on NBC’s The Voice.

The event which originally streamed live on Click2Houston.com and KPRC 2+ will air on television on KPRC 2 this Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.